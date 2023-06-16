MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.02

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $15.20. MEG Energy shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 8,460 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

MEG Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

