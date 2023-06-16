Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Simon Antony Peckham Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Simon Antony Peckham sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £10,500,000 ($13,138,138.14).

MRO stock opened at GBX 513.60 ($6.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 409.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 284.46 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 620 ($7.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.01) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.32).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

