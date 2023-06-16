Melvin C. Payne Sells 36,000 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,278.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CSV opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 132.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 273,214 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

