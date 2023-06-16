Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCY opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $46.39.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mercury General by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.