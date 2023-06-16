Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mesabi Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

MSB opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

About Mesabi Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 282,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 110,053 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.