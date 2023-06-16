Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Mesabi Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Mesabi Trust Stock Performance
MSB opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $29.95.
Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesabi Trust (MSB)
