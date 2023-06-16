Michael G. Ellis Sells 12,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,253.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FLYW opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
