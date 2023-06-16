Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $869,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $661,127.40.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $739,327.20.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

