Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Micron Technology stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

