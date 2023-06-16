Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $348.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

