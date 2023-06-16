Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 38,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

