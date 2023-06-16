Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $350.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $348.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.47.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.