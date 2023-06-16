Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $348.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.47.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

