Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MODN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Model N stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.18.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,436.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,436.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,219. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Model N by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 427,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 650.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

