Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $283.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

