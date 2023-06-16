Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $77,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 207,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.46 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

