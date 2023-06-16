NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
NanoViricides Price Performance
NNVC stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.