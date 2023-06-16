NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NNVC stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NanoViricides

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Featured Stories

