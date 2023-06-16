National Pension Service Acquires 11,542 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Amphenol worth $79,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Amphenol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

