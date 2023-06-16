National Pension Service Acquires 16,781 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Public Storage worth $78,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,962,000 after buying an additional 42,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

PSA stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

