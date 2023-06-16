National Pension Service Acquires 19,545 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Eli Lilly and worth $423,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $456.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

