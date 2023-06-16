National Pension Service Acquires 21,002 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Waste Management worth $102,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

