National Pension Service Acquires 36,184 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of Walmart worth $300,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

NYSE WMT opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.97 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

