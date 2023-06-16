National Pension Service Acquires 4,668 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Sempra Energy worth $83,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.