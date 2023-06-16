National Pension Service Acquires 6,570 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of General Mills worth $94,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

GIS stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

