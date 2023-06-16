National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Williams Companies worth $74,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

