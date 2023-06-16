National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Centene worth $81,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

