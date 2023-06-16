National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,192 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Blackstone worth $88,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock worth $19,118,535 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.6 %

BX opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

