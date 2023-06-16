National Pension Service Buys 127,705 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $305,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.