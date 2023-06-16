National Pension Service Buys 2,563 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $77,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after buying an additional 347,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $282.27 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

