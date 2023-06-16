National Pension Service Buys 42,592 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Abbott Laboratories worth $268,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Shares of ABT opened at $105.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

