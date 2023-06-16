National Pension Service Buys 5,235 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,686 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $83,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $203.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.