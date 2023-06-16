National Pension Service Buys 6,933 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $85,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

