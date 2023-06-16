National Pension Service Buys 70,099 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,099 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Procter & Gamble worth $495,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $2,487,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,675,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $349.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

