National Pension Service Buys 9,252 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.24% of Parker-Hannifin worth $88,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $374.19 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $374.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

