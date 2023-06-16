National Pension Service Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $95,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

