National Pension Service Has $101.30 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Activision Blizzard worth $101,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after buying an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

