National Pension Service Has $237.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,369 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Walt Disney worth $237,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

