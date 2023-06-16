National Pension Service Has $282.40 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of McDonald’s worth $282,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

