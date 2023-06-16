National Pension Service Has $346.57 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Pension Service lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,377 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $346,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.4 %

PEP stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.