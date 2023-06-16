National Pension Service Has $411.92 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Pfizer worth $411,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,034,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

