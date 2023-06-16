National Pension Service Has $74.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.21% of Allstate worth $74,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.