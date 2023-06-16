National Pension Service Has $77.11 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $77,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

