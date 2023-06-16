National Pension Service Has $82.67 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of General Motors worth $82,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Insider Activity

General Motors Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $38.05 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

