National Pension Service Has $84.16 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Equinix worth $84,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $779.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $783.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.