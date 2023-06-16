National Pension Service Has $87.56 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

National Pension Service grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $87,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

