National Pension Service Has $91.90 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,902,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,775 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Ford Motor worth $91,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

