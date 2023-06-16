National Pension Service Has $93.14 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450,911 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 83,762 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $93,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

