National Pension Service Has $93.79 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $93,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ADM opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

