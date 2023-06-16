National Pension Service Has $95.18 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $95,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

