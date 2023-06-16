National Pension Service Has $95.73 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of KLA worth $95,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after buying an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $472.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $482.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

