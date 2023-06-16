National Pension Service Has $96.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Lam Research worth $96,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $621.00 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

